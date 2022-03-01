Out of Office: Companies rush to cut ties as Russia accused of war crime in Kharkiv strike

Ukraine reported at least 10 deaths in Kharkiv, its second-largest city, after a Russian missile hit an administrative building. Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president, accused Moscow of an “unforgiveable war crime” and called on international adjudicators to investigate the country. His comments came as a 60km military convoy made up of Russian soldiers advanced on Kyiv.

Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said Irish families may be asked to...