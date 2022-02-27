Dublin Town seeks to renew contract despite €4m arrears

Dublin Town, which recorded arrears of nearly €4 million at the end of last year, has notified Dublin City Council that it will seek a renewal of its five-year contract.

The promotional company, which is also known as a business improvement district (BID), is underpinned by legislation that requires businesses to pay it a levy equivalent to 5 per cent of their rates to Dublin City Council (DCC) each year.

Dublin Town receives about €3 million...