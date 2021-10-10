Editorial: Nobel awards are a huge shot in the arm for journalism
Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov are deserving winners of one of the highest honours on the planet
Journalism should not be, and in many cases is not, an especially dangerous profession. The people who work for the Business Post do not generally face harassment or intimidation or threats to their lives as they go about their daily work of calling sources, checking facts, standing up tips, persuading people to talk, and publishing the results.
Others are not so lucky. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, more than 1,400 reporters have died...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Corporate tax move is significant, but other issues will affect our competitiveness
The government will have to deal with many challenges, including the housing crisis and energy shortages, if it is to to remain attractive for foreign investment
Editorial: Coalition is doing its best to squander goodwill dividend of reopening
From the ongoing collapse of Sláintecare to the prospect of power blackouts this winter, the government is dogged by hapless mismanagement and disjointed communication
Editorial: Lack of forward planning leaves us facing a cold winter
If a credible plan is not drawn up soon, it could be lights out for the coalition government
Editorial: Our corporate tax rate is not the main issue for foreign investers
Foreign direct investment is here for the long term regardless of our tax rates