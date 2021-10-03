Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: Lack of forward planning leaves us facing a cold winter

If a credible plan is not drawn up soon, it could be lights out for the coalition government

Business Post
3rd October, 2021
Editorial: Lack of forward planning leaves us facing a cold winter
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, was forced to admit he cannot be certain there will be no power outages this winter after a worrying capacity report was published by Eirgrid. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Having spent the summer assuring the Dáil and media that electricity blackouts would not happen in Ireland this winter, there was a notable change in tone from Eamon Ryan over the past week.

The Minister for the Environment was forced to admit he cannot be certain there will be no power outages this winter after a worrying capacity report was published by Eirgrid, the national grid operator, showing the very serious situation that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment: Problems and challenges are mounting for the government. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Editorial: Coalition is doing its best to squander goodwill dividend of reopening

The Business Post's View Business Post 10 hours ago
Micheál Martin’s comment, made in the context of a push for corporate tax reform and a minimum rate of “at least 15 per cent” globally, was also revealing. Picture: Getty

Editorial: Our corporate tax rate is not the main issue for foreign investers

Tax Business Post 1 week ago
Tom Keane was one of the leading people to walk away from Sláintecare in recent weeks. Picture: Maura Hickey

Editorial: Our inability to agree on a model of healthcare in Ireland is unacceptable

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Michael D Higgins was correct to decline the invitation to attend the partition commemoration. Picture: Tommy Clancy

Editorial: President was right to distance himself from partition event fiasco

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1