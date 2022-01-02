Editorial: Happy New Year to everyone, but most of all to young people
Young adults in Ireland and around the world have borne the severe Covid-19 restrictions this year with humour and serenity
This time last year, as the world said goodbye to a miserable 2020 and ushered in 2021, the Business Post speculated that, despite the rapid development of vaccines against Covid-19, the worst of the pandemic might still be ahead of us. So it proved. The first weeks of the year just gone were the darkest yet, as the number of deaths from the virus jumped, at home and around the world.
The vaccines were slow...
