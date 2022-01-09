Editorial: Good news on tax receipts, but we must be wary of becoming too reliant on one source of income
The Irish economy has made a phenomenal recovery over the last 18 months, as reflected in the latest exchequer figures, but it must avoid becoming too reliant on corporate tax
The exchequer figures announced last week by the Department of Finance perfectly illustrate the phenomenal recovery in the Irish economy over the past 18 months. In all, the government brought in €68.4 billion in tax receipts for 2021, which was up 20 per cent on the previous year and equates to an-all time record tax take.
To have achieved such a record tax haul is all the more impressive given that considerable public health restrictions were still imposed...
