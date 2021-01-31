Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: EU must rethink vaccine strategy after its misstep

By underestimating the logistics of a mass vaccination rollout, European leaders risk failing their citizens on this vital issue

Business Post
31st January, 2021
Editorial: EU must rethink vaccine strategy after its misstep
AstraZeneca got into a row with the US Food and Drug Administration over the conduct of a clinical trial

AstraZeneca has made few friends in the weeks since it unveiled a Covid-19 vaccine along with Oxford University. Since that joint achievement, the vaccine has been clouded by doubts, and an impression that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company’s focus is as much on the stock market as on the pandemic.

During testing of the vaccine, AstraZeneca got into a row with the US Food and Drug Administration over the conduct of a clinical trial....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Joe Biden began his tenure on Wednesday

Editorial: Biden begins a huge clean-up job on a country in crisis

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
After being criticised for easing the restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, and with vaccines on the way, the government has decided that it is better to err on the side of caution

Editorial: State must move decisively to make travel Covid-proof

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Leo Varadkar’s announcement last week that the government will move legislation to give employees the right to seek remote working is to be welcomed

Editorial: Working from home won’t suit everybody in a changing world

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago
As the report says, for at least the first half of that period, Ireland was a “cold, harsh environment” for most Irish people, but “it was especially cold and harsh for women”

Editorial: Mother and baby homes report reminds us of ideals betrayed

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1