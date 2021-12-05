Subscribe Today
The Business Post's View

Editorial: Another tough Covid Christmas looms

It will be of no comfort to the badly hit hospitality and events industries, but we have to act now to prevent a complete lockdown and reduce the pressure on our health system

Business Post
5th December, 2021
Editorial: Another tough Covid Christmas looms
The length of time some businesses have now been closed or forced to operate at reduced capacity means the underlying damage caused is far greater than we understand just yet

Any sense that we had put the worst of Covid-19 behind us came unstuck last week after the government announced a fresh set of restrictions in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19 over the Christmas period.

Ireland has the highest vaccination coverage and among the lowest death rates from Covid-19 in the EU, yet we now find ourselves going backwards by tightening public health measures once again to try and halt the spread...

