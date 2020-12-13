Turning the screw: Johnson pushes EU deal to the brink
If no deal is done today, it will radically alter the climate of the relationship between the EU and Britain after years of negotiating an agreement, the importance of which Brexiteers have always downplayed
When Michael Noonan was in cabinet, he used to warn his fellow ministers that Brexit was not a storm that would pass. The former Minister for Finance told them it was akin to political climate change across Europe, a permanent alteration in Britain’s relationship with Ireland and the other EU member states.
But after four years of tortuous talks, false dawns, missed deadlines and cliff edges, there is still no clear picture of...
Bordering on the ridiculous: the North’s great Brexit food conundrum
The complex agreement between the EU and Britain means processed foods can still be imported into Northern Ireland for six months after the Brexit transition process ends – but what happens after that?
Aidan Regan: Britain and EU torn by culture clash of two kinds of capitalism
Conservative Brexiteers cherish the neoliberal idea of unfettered competition, with few rules and the devil take the hindmost. The EU’s concept of capitalism is about competing on quality, not price and on a level playing field
Lucinda Creighton: Johnson’s survival instinct is the best hope for a deal being done
The seeds of a deal are there and, with a little give and take, a deal can be done between the UK and EU. In the background, Angela Merkel’s skills at forging compromise may well be crucial
The Last Post: Beware flag-waving populists, both here and abroad
Trump may be on his way out, but we’ll have to endure similar tomfoolery from our nearest neighbours for a while. Let’s not copy them