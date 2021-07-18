EU import rules ‘not fit for purpose’, says British food industry
Policy advisor Peter Hardwick says fresh meat product regulations were designed for long-distance trade and should not apply to the North
The EU’s stringent regulations around rules of origin and veterinary health certs for food imports are “not fit for purpose” for just-in-time supply chains, a British food industry representative has said.
Peter Hardwick, the trade policy advisor for the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), told the Business Post that the Northern Ireland protocol and the EU’s rules on food imports do not make sense when it comes to moving certain fresh...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: Full extent of Brexit’s impact on business is becoming clear
The drop in activity recorded in new CSO figures, including a 65 per cent hit to imports, is substantial and sobering
Neale Richmond: Why preparing for April 1 is no joke for Irish exporters
From the start of next month, businesses that export any product of animal or plant origin to Britain must deal with an additional round of import controls due to Brexit
Neale Richmond: Consumers are starting to learn the price of Brexit
Customs charges are leading to nasty surprises for some online shoppers
Neale Richmond: Irish producers must strive to replace British suppliers in Europe
We need to aggressively pursue one of the few opportunities Brexit presents by expanding our reach into the EU market