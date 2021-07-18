Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

EU import rules ‘not fit for purpose’, says British food industry

Policy advisor Peter Hardwick says fresh meat product regulations were designed for long-distance trade and should not apply to the North

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
18th July, 2021
EU import rules ‘not fit for purpose’, says British food industry
Peter Hardwick: These rules were designed for long-distance trade with countries on the other side of the world, but they make no sense when the UK is geographically so close to the EU. Picture: Getty

The EU’s stringent regulations around rules of origin and veterinary health certs for food imports are “not fit for purpose” for just-in-time supply chains, a British food industry representative has said.

Peter Hardwick, the trade policy advisor for the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), told the Business Post that the Northern Ireland protocol and the EU’s rules on food imports do not make sense when it comes to moving certain fresh...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Many British exporters were unprepared for the complicated customs paperwork and food safety requirements that are now required to sell goods to Ireland and the rest of the EU

Analysis: Full extent of Brexit’s impact on business is becoming clear

Brexit Aiden Corkery 3 months ago
‘The burden of additional checks and requirements is far from ideal for businesses who may have just come to terms with the changes introduced in January, but supports are available to ease the transition.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Neale Richmond: Why preparing for April 1 is no joke for Irish exporters

Brexit Neale Richmond 4 months ago
A recent Competition and Consumer Protection Commission study found that only 15 per cent of consumers knew that buying from non-EU companies online would lead to taxes and charges, and 70 per cent of Irish online orders are from the UK

Neale Richmond: Consumers are starting to learn the price of Brexit

Brexit Neale Richmond 5 months ago
‘We have all seen the images of lorries being turned away due to inadequate paperwork, food rotting in pallets and sparse and empty supermarket shelves’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Neale Richmond: Irish producers must strive to replace British suppliers in Europe

Brexit Neale Richmond 5 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1