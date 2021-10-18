Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

British triggering of Article 16 could ‘ironically’ end up before European Court of Justice

The director of Brexit readiness at the Department of Foreign Affairs has said that the triggering of Article 16 would be the beginning of lengthy arbitration process

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
18th October, 2021
British triggering of Article 16 could ‘ironically’ end up before European Court of Justice
Britain wants to remove the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice from Northern Ireland altogether. Picture: Getty

If the British government trigger Article 16 to withdraw from the Northern Ireland protocol, the dispute could “ironically” end up before the European Court of Justice, senior officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs told Oireachtas members last week.

It comes as the European Commission and the British government have begun intensive negotiations over sweeping changes to the protocol proposed by both sides last week, with the British wanting to remove the jurisdiction of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s ead negotiator on Brexit related issues, said the new proposals would reduce checks on certain retail goods by 80 per cent

Brussels says trade barriers can be radically reduced under NI Protocol

Brexit Daniel Murray 4 days ago
Simon Coveney: ‘This has been the position all year. Each time the European Union comes forward with new ideas and new proposals to try to solve problems, they are dismissed before they are released. That’s happening again this week.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

British government acting in bad faith over Northern Ireland protocol, says Simon Coveney

Brexit Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission’s vice-president and chief Brexit negotiator, will publish a new set of proposals on Wednesday aimed at easing some of the difficulties around the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol. Picture: RollingNews.ie

European Commission proposes ‘lighter touch’ measures to alleviate North’s protocol issues

Brexit Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier with David Frost, the UK’s Brexit Minister, who has said that increased trade between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland could ‘put pressure on the union’ if it continues. Picture: Olivier Hoslet/AFP/Getty

Increase in north-south trade could threaten the union, British Brexit Minister says

Brexit Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1