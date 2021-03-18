Analysis: Full extent of Brexit’s impact on business is becoming clear
The drop in activity recorded in new CSO figures, including a 65 per cent hit to imports, is substantial and sobering
The first figures showing how Brexit is impacting on trade with Britain are in – and they’re not pretty.
Anyone doing business with our nearest neighbour was expecting the January numbers from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to show a substantial drop in activity, but the extent of the impact will shock many.
Imports have taken the worst hit, dropping by an astonishing €906 million, or 65 per cent, to just €497 million...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Neale Richmond: Why preparing for April 1 is no joke for Irish exporters
From the start of next month, businesses that export any product of animal or plant origin to Britain must deal with an additional round of import controls due to Brexit
Neale Richmond: Consumers are starting to learn the price of Brexit
Customs charges are leading to nasty surprises for some online shoppers
Neale Richmond: Irish producers must strive to replace British suppliers in Europe
We need to aggressively pursue one of the few opportunities Brexit presents by expanding our reach into the EU market
Ireland to get €1bn of EU Brexit fund as worst-affected country
Finance Minister welcomes large allocation of reserve to combat the adverse and disproportionate impact of Brexit on Ireland