Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Analysis: Full extent of Brexit’s impact on business is becoming clear

The drop in activity recorded in new CSO figures, including a 65 per cent hit to imports, is substantial and sobering

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
18th March, 2021
Analysis: Full extent of Brexit’s impact on business is becoming clear
Many British exporters were unprepared for the complicated customs paperwork and food safety requirements that are now required to sell goods to Ireland and the rest of the EU

The first figures showing how Brexit is impacting on trade with Britain are in – and they’re not pretty.

Anyone doing business with our nearest neighbour was expecting the January numbers from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to show a substantial drop in activity, but the extent of the impact will shock many.

Imports have taken the worst hit, dropping by an astonishing €906 million, or 65 per cent, to just €497 million...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘The burden of additional checks and requirements is far from ideal for businesses who may have just come to terms with the changes introduced in January, but supports are available to ease the transition.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Neale Richmond: Why preparing for April 1 is no joke for Irish exporters

Brexit Neale Richmond 1 week ago
A recent Competition and Consumer Protection Commission study found that only 15 per cent of consumers knew that buying from non-EU companies online would lead to taxes and charges, and 70 per cent of Irish online orders are from the UK

Neale Richmond: Consumers are starting to learn the price of Brexit

Brexit Neale Richmond 1 month ago
‘We have all seen the images of lorries being turned away due to inadequate paperwork, food rotting in pallets and sparse and empty supermarket shelves’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Neale Richmond: Irish producers must strive to replace British suppliers in Europe

Brexit Neale Richmond 1 month ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said Ireland will ‘work closely with our fellow member states and with the European Parliament to negotiate agreement on the reserve as quickly as possible’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland to get €1bn of EU Brexit fund as worst-affected country

Brexit Claire McNamara 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1