‘Two fingers to the EU’ as UK goes it alone on Brexit
With the Tories’ new Brexit negotiator David Frost adopting what some see as a wrecking-ball aproach, European frustration with an increasingly intransigent UK is being shared by Dublin
Two short months ago, Brandon Lewis appeared as a guest on BBC Radio Ulster with a positive New Year’s message.
Despite the Northern Ireland protocol being implemented on January 1, Britain’s Secretary of State insisted that any talk of there now being a border in the Irish Sea was misleading and that goods were flowing freely between Britain and Northern Ireland.
“I think people will see, as things settle down, that things...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Brussels to launch protocol legal action within days
The move by an increasingly furious European Commission could happen as early as this week
Cathal Mac Coille: Like it or not, the Northern Ireland protocol is the only realistic option
British bad faith puts Ireland in a difficult, but not hopeless, position, and the case for a cooperative approach to the North remains as strong as ever
Lucinda Creighton: Britain’s underhand tactics are the actions of a despotic nation
The behaviour of David Frost in the EU talks has led to Britain again breaching its obligations, with severe implications for Northern Ireland
Deirdre Heenan: DUP is digging itself deeper with challenge to protocol
A disingenuous and ill-advised legal wrangle will only highlight the fact that Northern Ireland is a place apart