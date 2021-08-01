Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Through the Looking Glasses: An enlightening history of how we came to see the world more clearly

It has taken centuries for glasses (from their primitive origins to today’s fashion statements) to be appreciated for the improvement they bring to our lives, as Travis Elborough relates in this entertaining study

Andrew Lynch
1st August, 2021
Through the Looking Glasses: An enlightening history of how we came to see the world more clearly
Marilyn Monroe charms David Wayne in How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), despite the widely held belief that men don’t fall for women who wear glasses. Picture: Getty

HISTORY

Through the Looking Glasses: The Spectacular History of Spectacles

By Travis Elborough

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eimear Ryan: a richly accomplished debut.

Holding Her Breath: A deep dive into the psyche of a troubled young woman

Books Dermot Bolger 5 hours ago
Baxter Dury: his childhood was dominated by his famously difficult father. Picture: Getty

Chaise Longue: Thoughtful memoir proves Dury is more than just a chip off the old blockhead

Books Tony Clayton-Lea 5 hours ago
John Boyne has not been particularly known in the past for humorous writing, but in his latest novel he excels, with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

The Echo Chamber: Boyne turns an unhappy social media episode into a sharp and funny satire

Books John Walshe 5 hours ago
Séamas O’Reilly, author of Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?: ‘I’m delighted that my brothers and sisters have all enjoyed the book. Or, at least, they’re not telling me if they didn’t.’ Picture: Daniel Lynch

The life of O’Reilly: an Irish memoir with a difference

Books Niamh Donnelly 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1