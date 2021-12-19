Theroux the Keyhole: An entertaining record of a TV star’s family life in extraordinary times
Documentary maker Louis Theroux focuses his usual perceptive intelligence and irony on his own life in this personal account of the lockdown
MEMOIR
Theroux the Keyhole: Diaries of a Grounded Documentary Maker
By Louis Theroux
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
On Animals: a captivating essay collection on the animal world
Author and essayist Susan Orlean’s collection of essays on animals is an intriguing look at some of our more unusual four-legged friends
My Body: A supermodel laying bare the inequalities of the beauty industry
As one of the world’s most in-demand models, life might look easy for Emily Ratajkowski but, as she writes in these essays, the power is often in the eye of the beholder
Undernose Farm Revisited:
The developer turned author writes affectionately about his home town of Dublin and the docklands with its wealth of characters and stories
The Presidents’ Letters: A letter collection that combines the personal with the presidential
Flor MacCarthy’s entertaining collection reveals correspondence between Ireland’s heads of state and writers from schoolchildren to Muammar Gaddafi