Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

The Panic Years: Charting a course through singlehood, coupledom and childbirth

Nell Frizzell’s new book is a clear-eyed and moving account of how she managed to negotiate the challenges of contemporary womanhood

Tanya Sweeney
28th March, 2021
The Panic Years: Charting a course through singlehood, coupledom and childbirth
Nell Frizzell: ‘I wanted to be weighed down by love.’ Picture: Philippa James

NON-FICTION

The Panic Years: Dates, Doubts and the Mother of All Decisions

By Nell Frizzell

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Scally’s book opens with the visit to Dublin of Pope Francis in Augus 2018. Photo: Getty

The Best Catholics in the World: Taking the temperature of Ireland’s stormy marriage with the Church

Books Andrew Lynch 1 hour ago
Gabriel Krauze: his debut novel covers the frenetic double life of a student who is also a violent criminal

Who They Was: Breakneck crime story is a bracing slice of London life

Books Andrea Cleary 1 hour ago
Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand in Nomadland: the first film directed by a woman to win Best Picture at the Golden Globes. Picture: Joshua James Richards

Women vs Hollywood: A chatty but cutting examination of females on film

Books Brendan Daly 1 day ago
Sophie White recounts her experiences with alcoholism and bipolar disorder in Corpsing: My Body and Other Horror Shows

Sophie White: ‘Self-harm feels like self-soothing until it’s actually really destroying you’

Books Emer McLysaght 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1