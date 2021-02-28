Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Stardust Baby: A young life scarred by tragedy

Honest and unvarnished memoir by a child orphaned after the infamous nightclub fire

Andrew Lynch
28th February, 2021
Stardust Baby: A young life scarred by tragedy
Gardaí stand outside the main entrance of the Stardust nightclub in Artane, Dublin, where 48 young people died in a fire in 1981. Picture: PA

MEMOIR

Stardust Baby

By Lisa Lawlor

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Conor O’Callaghan’s prose is, like his poetry, densely rhythmic and highly compact

We Are Not in the World: Fleeting lives caught in passing

Books Kevin Power 2 hours ago
Rumaan Alam’s taut and well-written novel is let down by an unsatisfying conclusion

Leave the World Behind: An ending that fails to justify the means

Books John Walshe 2 hours ago
Under Donald Trump, the US became the only country to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. For author Michael Pembroke, such resolute unilateralism confirms that it has repositioned itself from world leader to rogue state

America in Retreat: How the US let China get ahead in the race for world domination

Books Brendan Daly 2 hours ago
Stephen Jackley pulled off a string of bank robberies before being caught. Picture: Tom Jackson/The Times

The Unusual Suspect: Tale of a latter-day Robin Hood’s doomed crime caper

Books Brendan Daly 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1