Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Elizabeth Day interview: ‘You can feel as though you’re failing because you’re comparing your insides with everyone else’s outsides’

Author Elizabeth Day is perhaps best known for her books and podcast exploring the deep learning and ultimate success that comes only through failure. True to form, her latest novel, Magpie, derives its considerable strength from exploring a very personal vulnerability

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
4th September, 2021
Elizabeth Day interview: ‘You can feel as though you’re failing because you’re comparing your insides with everyone else’s outsides’
Elizabeth Day: ‘I started to wonder what it would be like to ask people about the times things went wrong, because I realised that, for all that I felt that I had failed in my 30s, I survived every single one of those failures, and every single one of them had taught me something in the fullness of time.’ Picture: Jenny Smith

It’s hard to do small talk with Elizabeth Day. That’s not because she’s not good at it. The British novelist is easy company, even having just made her acquaintance over the phone. She’s clear-sighted in her views, wide-ranging in her thinking, and kind in her compliments about my questions, even though this interview takes place on a Friday evening, at a point when any interviewee could be expected to flag a little....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sally Rooney once again exhibits what makes her so brilliant: her conviction in writing seriously about pleasure and her divining of emotional truths through clear-eyed language. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Beautiful World, Where Are You: Rooney widens her horizons with mesmeric meditation on the modern world

Books Andrea Cleary 6 hours ago
Shari Lapena: ‘Life experience helps with writing. It’s very freeing to be older: you get to a point in life where you don’t really care anymore what other people think.’

Canada’s queen of crime

Books Nadine O’Regan 6 days ago
Jack B Yeats, Ireland’s greatest 20th-century painter, is celebrated today on his 150th birthday. Picture: Getty

Fairground Ponies: A poem by Dermot Bolger

Books Dermot Bolger 6 days ago
WT Cosgrave sent every regional authority a chilling message by scrapping Dublin Corporation for having the cheek to criticise his administration in 1924. Picture: Getty

Vindicating Dublin: When Ireland’s first taoiseach put Dublin Corporation on trial

Books Andrew Lynch 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1