Book review: Sweat is a playful and personal history of going for the burn

In James Joyce’s Ulysses, Leopold Bloom tells himself that he must “take up Sandow's exercises again”. Bloom is referring to Eugen Sandow, a Prussian-born strongman who pioneered bodybuilding as a sport. He was also a savvy entrepreneur – during his international tours, punters could pay a fee to touch his huge biceps and rippling abs. Sandow is even credited with transforming the popularity of yoga: his sensational visit to India in 1905 prompted meditation masters...