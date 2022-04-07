Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Book review: My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden reveals the shocking truth of a human rights disaster on Europe’s doorstep

Award-winning journalist draws our attention to the horrific abuses of migrants trying to make their way to the Mediterranean while Europe turns a blind eye

John Walshe
7th April, 2022
Book review: My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden reveals the shocking truth of a human rights disaster on Europe’s doorstep
African migrants in the Libyan capital Tripoli after being rescued by the country’s coast guard in June 2018. Picture: Getty

The award-winning Irish journalist Sally Hayden has spent most of her career reporting on the Mediterranean refugee crisis for outlets as diverse as Vice and Al Jazeera (she’s currently the Irish Times’s Africa correspondent). My Fourth Time, We Drowned is her devastating account of what has happened to thousands of persecuted human beings who left their home countries in search of a better life.

The book begins in August 2018, when...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

In her new book, Lucy Cooke explores the many species whose females became overlooked due to misogynistic psychobabble.

Book review: Bitch - A new study shows that sexist science overshadowed our understanding of the animal kingdom

Books Andrea Cleary
Members of the UDR search a car at a checkpoint while on patrol in Co Down in February 1984. Picture: Getty

Book review: UDR Declassified – A damning exposé of how a sectarian organisation was encouraged by the authorities

Books Andrew Lynch
The Europa Hotel in Belfast: the most bombed hotel in Europe at one point. Picture: Pacemaker

Book review: War Hotels – Bedding down in the most dangerous hotels on the planet

Books Andrew Lynch
Lizzie Damilola Blackburn: her new novel suffers from problems with pacing and plot

Book review: Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? – Promising new British novel is undermined by under-developed plot

Books Andrea Cleary

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1