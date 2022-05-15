Subscribe Today
Book review: Duffy and Son – a warm, witty and wise tale of a male Monaghan matchmaker

Damien Owens knocks a barrel of laughs out of a septuagenarian father’s attempts to help his middle-aged son find love

John Walshe
15th May, 2022
Book review: Duffy and Son – a warm, witty and wise tale of a male Monaghan matchmaker
Damien Owens: his latest novel is filled with endearing characters and is properly laugh-out-loud funny

Eugene Duffy is fast approaching his 70th birthday. His son Jim is coming up on 40 and still living at home. Eugene worries that Jim will never find love. He is spending too much time with his old man and is in grave danger of turning into him, having taken over the family hardware store in Monaghan. They are “two old bachelors, stuck in a grey little town”.

Eugene confesses these fears to his...

