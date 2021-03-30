More complaints upheld against Ulster Bank than any other bank last year
Permanent TSB was second on the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman’s list, with Bank of Ireland and AIB also high up
More consumer complaints were upheld against Ulster Bank than any other financial services provider in 2020, according to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO).
Ger Deering, the ombudsman, said he upheld 19 complaints against Ulster Bank last year. Of these, 13 were partially upheld, four were substantially upheld and two were fully upheld.
The bank – which was last week issued a €37.8 million fine by the Central Bank for “serious failings” relating to the mortgage tracker...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Justice delayed: will the tracker scandal change banking culture?
Ulster Bank claims it has learned from its mistakes on tracker mortgages, but the fallout from the scandal is far from over
Ulster Bank fined €37.8m for ‘serious failings’ over mortgage tracker scandal
The penalty is the largest ever levied against an Irish company by the Central Bank after ‘unacceptable and avoidable harm to customers’
Davy executives would not be subject to pay cap in case of takeover, BOI boss says
Bank of Ireland’s chief executive said restrictions on how much bankers can earn are anti-competitive
New Barclays ventures in Italy and France to report to Dublin office
The bank’s Irish office was established to serve EU clients and grow business and investment opportunities in the European market following Brexit