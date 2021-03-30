Subscribe Today
More complaints upheld against Ulster Bank than any other bank last year

Permanent TSB was second on the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman’s list, with Bank of Ireland and AIB also high up

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
30th March, 2021
The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman upheld 19 complaints against Ulster Bank last year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

More consumer complaints were upheld against Ulster Bank than any other financial services provider in 2020, according to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO).

Ger Deering, the ombudsman, said he upheld 19 complaints against Ulster Bank last year. Of these, 13 were partially upheld, four were substantially upheld and two were fully upheld.

The bank – which was last week issued a €37.8 million fine by the Central Bank for “serious failings” relating to the mortgage tracker...

