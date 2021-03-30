More complaints upheld against Ulster Bank than any other bank last year

More consumer complaints were upheld against Ulster Bank than any other financial services provider in 2020, according to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO).

Ger Deering, the ombudsman, said he upheld 19 complaints against Ulster Bank last year. Of these, 13 were partially upheld, four were substantially upheld and two were fully upheld.

The bank – which was last week issued a €37.8 million fine by the Central Bank for “serious failings” relating to the mortgage tracker...