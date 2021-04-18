KBC’s shock exit strategy was months in the making

Last Friday morning, KBC Bank Ireland’s 1,300-strong Irish workforce woke to the news of a proposed takeover of their employer’s business by Bank of Ireland as details of a joint statement issued at 7am were read out over the national airwaves.

As part of a carefully choreographed series of statements, an email from Peter Roebben, the chief executive of the bank’s Irish operations, landed in staff inboxes exactly five minutes later...