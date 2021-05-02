Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Donohoe says sale of bank stakes may take several market cycles

Minister for Finance says that while the government did not envisage the state being a long-term investor in the banking sector, neither did it see itself divesting its full shareholding for some time

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
2nd May, 2021
Donohoe says sale of bank stakes may take several market cycles
Paschal Donohoe: “Government can play an important role in many ways, but it should not be a major owner of banks,

Selling the state’s holdings in AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB could take a number of market cycles, the Minister for Finance has warned.

Paschal Donohoe said that while the government did not envisage the state being a long-term investor in the banking sector, neither did it see itself divesting its full shareholding for some time.

“Given the extent of these investments, [selling the state’s shares] was never going to be achieved...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Some industry sources say the level of capital banks are required to hold, coupled with an onerous repossession process and an unforgiving political environment, make Ireland unappealing. Picture: Getty

Take it to the bank: Irish lending faces an uncertain future

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
KBC Bank Ireland looks set to leave the Irish market after announcing talks with Bank of Ireland. Picture: PA

KBC’s shock exit strategy was months in the making

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
KBC’s exit from the market would leave just Permanent TSB, which is interested in acquiring a significant portion of Ulster Bank’s business, alongside Bank of Ireland and AIB as major retail banks operating here. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

KBC to exit Irish market

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
For Bank of Ireland, IBOS membership could offer links to start-ups and businesses which are looking to Ireland as a location to do business. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Bank of Ireland replaces Ulster Bank as Irish member of global bank network

Banking Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1