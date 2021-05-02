Donohoe says sale of bank stakes may take several market cycles
Minister for Finance says that while the government did not envisage the state being a long-term investor in the banking sector, neither did it see itself divesting its full shareholding for some time
Selling the state’s holdings in AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB could take a number of market cycles, the Minister for Finance has warned.
Paschal Donohoe said that while the government did not envisage the state being a long-term investor in the banking sector, neither did it see itself divesting its full shareholding for some time.
“Given the extent of these investments, [selling the state’s shares] was never going to be achieved...
