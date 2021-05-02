Donohoe says sale of bank stakes may take several market cycles

Selling the state’s holdings in AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB could take a number of market cycles, the Minister for Finance has warned.

Paschal Donohoe said that while the government did not envisage the state being a long-term investor in the banking sector, neither did it see itself divesting its full shareholding for some time.

“Given the extent of these investments, [selling the state’s shares] was never going to be achieved...