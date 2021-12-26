And then there were three: core banks look to the future after an eventful 2021

Staid, slow-moving, conservative: with the exceptions of the financial crisis and the part-nationalisation of lenders that followed, Irish banking tends to be a steadier industry than most.

2021, however, represented a swift and significant departure from that status quo, with two of the country’s five main retail banks announcing plans to depart the Irish market, and those left behind announcing significant expansion plans.

The first significant announcement of the year dovetailed neatly with one...