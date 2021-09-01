AIB formally completes €138m Goodbody acquisition after Central Bank approval

AIB has formally completed its acquisition of Goodbody, the stockbroking firm, after receiving regulatory approval from the Central Bank last week.

The deal, worth €138 million, was initially announced in March and was cleared by the state’s competition watchdog in June, before the Central Bank granted authorisation to the deal last week.

Goodbody, which was owned by Fexco, the Kerry-based financial services company, manages assets of up to €8 billion and employs 300 people.