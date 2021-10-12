Subscribe Today
Aviation

Up to 200 jobs to go at Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon base as sale is agreed

About 300 of the 500 staff employed by Lufthansa Technik Shannon will join Atlantic Aviation Group

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
12th October, 2021
The acquisition of Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon business makes Atlantic Aviation the largest aircraft maintenance business in Ireland. Picture: Getty

Up to 200 jobs are set to go at Lufthansa Technik in Shannon after the German aircraft maintenance company agreed to sell the business to Atlantic Aviation Group, a rival aircraft maintenance company also based in Shannon.

Atlantic Aviation said about 300 of the 500 workers currently employed by Lufthansa Technik Shannon will join its business, under the terms of the deal.

The acquisition of Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon business makes Atlantic Aviation the largest aircraft maintenance business in...

