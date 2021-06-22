Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

Stobart collapse was due to the ‘most restrictive travel policies in Europe’

Aer Lingus boss to tell transport committee that Ireland’s travel restrictions represented a ‘critical risk’ to jobs and connectivity

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd June, 2021
Stobart collapse was due to the ‘most restrictive travel policies in Europe’
Lynne Embleton, the Aer Lingus chief executive, said that aviation figures have ‘consistently warned’ that Ireland’s travel restrictions could lead to job losses

The collapse of Stobart Air was caused by “the most restrictive travel policies in Europe” and a lack of state supports for the aviation industry, according to Lynne Embleon, the chief executive of Aer Lingus.

Embleton will today appear in front of the Oireachtas transport to discuss issues facing the aviation industry as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a submission to the committee, Embleton wrote that aviation figures have “consistently warned”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The decision of Aer Lingus to close its crew base at Shannon Airport, which could result in the loss of up to 130 jobs, represented a ‘devastating blow’ to the airport, Kevin Thompstone said

Big increase in state support needed to save smaller airports, business group says

Aviation Donal MacNamee 6 hours ago
Lufthansa employs over 500 people at its Shannon facility, making it one of the largest employers in the midwest region.

More than 500 jobs at risk at Lufthansa’s Shannon base

Aviation Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
Stobart Air’s contract to operate regional service flights for Aer Lingus was due to expire in December 2022. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Stobart Air to be liquidated with the loss of 480 jobs

Aviation Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
Antigen testing companies will today tell the Oireachtas transport committee that Ireland is an outlier internationally when it comes to rapid antigen testing

Irish tourism depends on rollout of antigen testing, companies warn

Aviation Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1