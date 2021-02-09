Subscribe Today
More state aid needed to save thousands of aviation jobs, union warns

Fórsa has called for enhanced wage supports and easier access to mortgage breaks for the hard-hit sector

Claire McNamara
9th February, 2021
The aviation sector needs a flexible, industry-specific income support scheme for this phase of the crisis, Fórsa has said. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Thousands of aviation jobs are at risk without more state aid, according to trade union Fórsa.

The association, which represents more than 5,000 workers in the aviation industry, said thousands of jobs could be lost permanently unless the government acts to support the sector through a second summer of inactivity.

The union has called for enhanced wage supports, easier access to mortgage payment breaks and enhanced government supports to the industry.

