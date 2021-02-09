More state aid needed to save thousands of aviation jobs, union warns
Fórsa has called for enhanced wage supports and easier access to mortgage breaks for the hard-hit sector
Thousands of aviation jobs are at risk without more state aid, according to trade union Fórsa.
The association, which represents more than 5,000 workers in the aviation industry, said thousands of jobs could be lost permanently unless the government acts to support the sector through a second summer of inactivity.
The union has called for enhanced wage supports, easier access to mortgage payment breaks and enhanced government supports to the industry.
Skies darken for airlines as hope of quick recovery fades
Tighter curbs on international travel, new variants of Covid-19 and problems with vaccine supplies have all dimmed the prospects of aviation experiencing a strong return in 2021