Irish arm of Emirates airline reports positive cashflow as demand for international travel returns

The airline giant said it had seen a near 200 per cent increase in bookings from Ireland to Australia since the start of October

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
23rd November, 2021
Enda Corneille said the partial reopening of Australian borders has been a “game-changer”. Picture: Fergal Philips

The Irish arm of Emirates airlines has returned to trading profitably for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit almost two years ago.

Enda Corneille, country manager with Emirates Ireland, said the airline was generating positive cashflow from its Irish operations once again as demand for international travel continues to recover.

Corneille said the gradual reopening of Australia to international visitors and the relaxation of mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) rules since early October had...

