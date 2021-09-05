Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

Emerald Airlines set for takeoff with €16m cash in hand

The start-up airline founded by Conor McCarthy was last month confirmed as the operator of Aer Lingus’s regional routes from 2023 onwards on a ten-year contract

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
5th September, 2021
Emerald Airlines set for takeoff with €16m cash in hand
Conor McCarthy, Emerald Airlines chief executive: ‘We’ve achieved rates on aircraft that would be half the rate that was applied pre-Covid’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Emerald Airlines has secured a €6 million loan facility with the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (Isif) as it ramps up preparations for its maiden flight.

The airline, founded by industry veteran and former Aer Lingus executive Conor McCarthy, was last month confirmed as the operator of Aer Lingus’s regional routes from 2023 onwards on a ten-year contract.

The company is seeking to accelerate its plans to take those routes on earlier than the agreed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The airline said that travel restrictions continue to affect revenues but it is ‘well positioned for growth’. Picture: Getty

Norwegian Air revenues down by 92% in first half of 2021

Aviation Barry J Whyte 4 days ago
DAA expects demand for the testing service to reduce next year as a result of the vaccination programme. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Covid test provider could earn €9m at Irish airports next year despite vaccine rollout

Aviation Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Emerald Airlines will operate routes using Aer Lingus-branded turboprop aircraft. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Emerald Airlines to operate Aer Lingus’s regional flights

Aviation Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 month ago
New EU regulations will make it mandatory for larger drones to have a unique identifier number which has to be transmitted to show their location in the air. Picture: Getty

Drone operators face fixed fines for breach of regulations

Aviation Michael Brennan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1