Aer Lingus reports €192m operating loss for the first half of 2021

Aer Lingus recorded an operating loss of €192 million in the first half of the year as tight Covid-19 restrictions grounded the aviation sector to a halt since January.

The operating loss for the first half of 2021 compares to the €316 million loss Aer Lingus made in the same period last year, which included hefty exceptional charges of €127 million.

The airline said passenger revenues collapsed to just €33 million in the first six months...