Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

Aer Lingus reports €192m operating loss for the first half of 2021

The airline group said passenger revenues were down 90 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
30th July, 2021
Aer Lingus reports €192m operating loss for the first half of 2021
Aer Lingus made an operating loss of €192 million in the first half of 2021

Aer Lingus recorded an operating loss of €192 million in the first half of the year as tight Covid-19 restrictions grounded the aviation sector to a halt since January.

The operating loss for the first half of 2021 compares to the €316 million loss Aer Lingus made in the same period last year, which included hefty exceptional charges of €127 million.

The airline said passenger revenues collapsed to just €33 million in the first six months...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie Wilson, chief Executive at Ryanair: ‘The government seems to think the aviation sector is just going to bounce back, but it’s not.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ryanair chief calls for airport charge suspension for a year

Aviation Lorcan Allen 5 days ago
Lufthansa Technik is the largest aircraft maintenance and repair business in the world, with operations in the US, Asia and all across Europe. The firm employs over 500 people at its Shannon facility, making it one of the largest employers in the mid-west region.

Decision on Lufthansa’s future in Shannon ‘due in September’

Aviation Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
Enda Corneille of Emirates Ireland: there has been a steady increase in bookings. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Aviation industry set for a surge in pent-up demand as non-essential travel is back on radar

Aviation Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
Karen Campbell, the sales and logistics manager at Irish Pressings in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal: ‘The fact that we can say we have an airport on our doorstep is hugely, hugely beneficial and would be a massive loss.’ Picture: Joe Dunne

Aviation crisis: Loss of air links hitting businesses from car parts to medical devices to fintech

Aviation Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1