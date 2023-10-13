Markets

8.30pm markets wrap: Healthbeacon suspension sees Dublin’s Euronext slip back

London’s markets closed lower on Friday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, surging oil prices and worries over potential deflation in China

  • October 13, 2023

Dublin's Euronext stock exchange finished trading on Friday down 161 points (1.93%) to 8,207.

HealthBeacon shares were suspended from the index after they collapsed by 63% as the board of the medtech firm warned it was in a "highly constrained financial position".

Shares in HealthBeacon were down more than 90% since September with the firm saying it only has enough cash to trade until the end of October and urgently needs fresh financing.

HealthBeacon first ...