8.30pm markets wrap: Healthbeacon suspension sees Dublin’s Euronext slip back

London’s markets closed lower on Friday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, surging oil prices and worries over potential deflation in China

Dublin's Euronext stock exchange finished trading on Friday down 161 points (1.93%) to 8,207.

HealthBeacon shares were suspended from the index after they collapsed by 63% as the board of the medtech firm warned it was in a "highly constrained financial position".

Shares in HealthBeacon were down more than 90% since September with the firm saying it only has enough cash to trade until the end of October and urgently needs fresh financing.

HealthBeacon first ...