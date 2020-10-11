Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

This budget must be the first step in a strategic exit from the crisis

Analysis: Emergency support will continue to be needed, but it is crucial that we move from an emergency mindset and focus funds on rebuilding investor confidence and creating jobs

11th October, 2020
Ahead of this week’s budget announcement, we are beginning to see that it will not be a challenge of a society with too little resources; rather, it is a challenge of finding the right channels to get those resources moving

Twelve months ago, as we looked ahead to the Budget 2020 announcement, the majority of the focus and commentary centred on ensuring our economy was prepared for the “once in a lifetime” economic event that was Brexit. We have all lived a second lifetime since then.

While the departure of our nearest neighbour from the EU will have long-lasting and far-reaching political, social, and economic ramifications for this island, we now face the added...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Nursing homes report fails to find answers

As coronavirus outbreaks rise once more, the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee wants a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in residential settings

Daniel Murray | 2 hours ago

A 2021 recovery is possible if the right choices are made

Analysis: While we’re in for a rough time, the early signs are that years of painful austerity will not be inflicted again to balance the books

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

We need a big-picture budget like no other

Analysis: Budget 2021 must be about Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath assembling a coherent response to the coronavirus crisis

Brian Keegan | 2 hours ago