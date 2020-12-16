Subscribe Today
Log In

AI & Data

Analysis: Facebook ready to fight Apple over privacy restrictions

The social network’s claim that it is defending small businesses rather than its bottom line by challenging Apple’s transparency tracker is hard to buy

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
16th December, 2020
Analysis: Facebook ready to fight Apple over privacy restrictions
Facebook is contending that an update to iOS14 called AppTracking Transparency will hurt small businesses because it limits the personalisation of ads. Picture: Getty

There’s a question I ask in nearly every interview. If you’ve listened to the Connected podcast, you’ve probably heard me ask it. Instead of explaining to me, can you explain to my 86-year-old father what exactly you are getting at?

Between a string of videos from small business owners, a lengthy blog post and a 30-minute media call, Facebook never even tried to explain exactly what its beef with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ryan McErlane, co-founder of Dataships, which has signed 40 new clients in less than six months

Making It Work: One-stop shop for data privacy

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 month ago
Some 62 per cent of Aontú voters favour Donald Trump in the US election, according to the poll. Picture: Getty

One in eight of Irish electorate would vote for Trump if they could

US Rachel Lavin 1 month ago
Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of global policy, defended the company’s policy of not removing provably false claims made in political posts and instead labelling them with corrective statements

Facebook’s Clegg: ‘Another Cambridge Analytica is impossible’

AI & Data Emmet Ryan 2 months ago
Total investment in data centre developments during the decade from 2015 to 2024 is expected to reach more than €10 billion. Picture: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

1,800 new data centre jobs over the next year, industry report claims

Commercial Killian Woods 3 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1