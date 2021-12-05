Subscribe Today
Agriculture

Doherty threatens to proceed with controversial peat harvesting bill

Private horticultural bill to allow practice to resume is co-signed by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil senators, but has angered the Green Party

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
5th December, 2021
Regina Doherty has warned that she is prepared to vote against her own government if it does not bring forward a new peat harvesting plan this week

Regina Doherty has warned that she is prepared to vote against her own government if it does not bring forward a new peat harvesting plan this week.

Tensions have been raised in the coalition since the Fine Gael senator and Robbie Gallagher, a Fianna Fáil senator, brought forward their own private bill to allow for the resumption of peat harvesting to supply the Irish horticulture industry.

The move has angered the Green Party,...

