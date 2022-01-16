Bord Bia chief hails agri-food sector’s record €13.5bn exports

Ireland’s agri-food industry has shown remarkable resilience over the past year to deliver record food and drink exports of €13.5 billion, the head of Bord Bia has said.

Tara McCarthy, chief executive of the state agency responsible for food promotion, said the industry had delivered an exceptionally strong performance last year despite significant trade headwinds, including Covid-19 disruption, customs changes from Brexit and severe cost inflation over recent months.

“The record-breaking export performance...