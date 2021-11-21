Subscribe Today
Log In

Planning

Thousands flouting new rules on short-term lets

Dublin City Council has sent 1,245 warning letters to those advertising illegal lets on Airbnb and Booking.com

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
21st November, 2021
Thousands flouting new rules on short-term lets
Short-term letting was defined as letting a property for fewer than 14 days. Residents are allowed to let their entire principal private residence on a short-term basis for a cumulative 90 days each year

Dublin City Council has issued 1,245 warning letters to operators of illegal short-term lets on platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com since measures were brought in to control the sector.

Despite the crackdown on the sector, data released by the local authority suggests large numbers of operators on websites such as Airbnb, Vbro and Booking.com are flouting the rules.

Thousands of homes are advertised in the Dublin City Council jurisdiction on short-term letting platforms, but...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Narconon Trust bought the building, which had existing planning permission for a nursing home in 2016, after it had confirmed with Meath County Council’s planners that it did not require “change of use” planning to develop a drug addiction treatment centre there instead

Meath Scientology drug rehab centre set to open early next year following court ruling

Planning Róisín Burke
A CGI image of the proposed development. Picture: Creedon Group Ltd

Teeling Whiskey Distillery objects to 9-storey Liberties development

Planning Donal MacNamee
Frank McDonald at Merchant’s Arch, Temple Bar: preparing to file a judicial review against plans to build a new hotel beside the arch. Picture: Fergal Phillips

McDonald seeking to legally block Merchant’s Arch hotel

Planning Killian Woods
Shipping containers and hoarding have been erected by the estate owner in front of lodge-style homes beside the hotel at the Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath. Picture: Barry Cronin

Hotel fails to remove shipping containers around homes

Planning Killian Woods

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1