Thousands flouting new rules on short-term lets

Dublin City Council has issued 1,245 warning letters to operators of illegal short-term lets on platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com since measures were brought in to control the sector.

Despite the crackdown on the sector, data released by the local authority suggests large numbers of operators on websites such as Airbnb, Vbro and Booking.com are flouting the rules.

Thousands of homes are advertised in the Dublin City Council jurisdiction on short-term letting platforms, but...