O’Brien and An Bord Pleanála face pressure to address concerns about official

Allegations of conflicts of interest made about the deputy chair of the planning board will be the subject of questions in the Oireachtas

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
1st May, 2022
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage: facing fresh calls in the Dáil to provide further details about an investigation into allegations made about a senior member of An Bord Pleanála.Picture: Fergal Phillips

Pressure is mounting on An Bord Pleanála and the government to address alleged conflicts of interest in rulings made by the national planning board.

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, will face fresh calls in the Dáil on Thursday to provide further details about an investigation into allegations made about a senior member of An Bord Pleanála.

The board itself will also face calls to attend Oireachtas...

