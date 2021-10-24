McDonald seeking to legally block Merchant’s Arch hotel

Frank McDonald, the heritage campaigner and Temple Bar resident, is preparing to lodge a judicial review that seeks to overturn permission granted to build a new hotel on the Merchant’s Arch laneway.

Last month, An Bord Pleanála approved plans lodged by Tom Doone, the publican, that involve the demolition of buildings along the same side of the laneway as his establishment, the Merchant’s Arch Pub.

The existing two-storey buildings...