Subscribe Today
Log In

Planning

Ian Guider: Sights could have been set so much higher for the Irish Glass Bottle site

The location close to the city centre could have held a Manhattan-style high-rise quarter

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
1st April, 2022
Ian Guider: Sights could have been set so much higher for the Irish Glass Bottle site
As impressive as the Irish Glass Bottle site looks in its CGI renderings, has an opportunity been missed to transform an unloved part of Dublin into a proper high rise community with a multiple of the housing that is being offered in the current design?

The battle for control of the former Irish Glass Bottle site near Dublin Bay deserves its place in Celtic Tiger history. It was one of a handful of deals driven more by ego and exuberance than rational thinking.

It has been a decade since the land was seized by receivers put in place by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama). Finally last month, as this newspaper reported, planners have given its new owners, a consortium...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Maurice Buckley said the ten-year process set out in last year’s Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Story would result in big changes to how the park is used. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Underground carparks a possibility for the Phoenix Park

Planning Daniel Murray
Oisín O’Connor, Green Party councillor, pictured with Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media: the Green Party councillor has filed a motion with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to remove a site in Kilternan from the Strategic Land Reserve

Councillor calls for removal of Kilternan site from Strategic Land Reserve designation

Planning Killian Woods
College Green Plaza: a calm, pedestrianised vision of the area that now won’t happen until 2024

Capital loss: There is no shortage of ambitious projects to improve Dublin for its citizens, but just why are so few of them being realised?

Planning Cónal Thomas
Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, told the Business Post that “very little” had changed in the six years since he had commissioned the review. Picture: RollingNews

Kelly slams lack of progress on reform of Bord Pleanála

Planning Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1