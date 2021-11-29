Council refuses planning permission for hotel development at Cobblestone pub
Marron Estates Ltd had applied to the Council for planning permission for a nine-storey hotel at 77-80 King Street North in Smithfield.
A proposed hotel development at the Cobblestone pub in Dublin has been refused planning permission by Dublin City Council.
The proposal included the demolition of 78 and 79, and the retention and alteration of 77 and 80.
