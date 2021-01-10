Subscribe Today
Defence

New junior minister makes pay pledge to defence forces

Jack Chambers will establish a permanent pay review body to meet the programme for government’s commitments

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th January, 2021
Jack Chambers’s appointment as Minister of State for Defence was approved by the cabinet before Christmas

Jack Chambers, the newly-appointed Minister of State for Defence, has promised to deliver a “permanent pay commission” for members of the Defence Forces.

The issue of pay and allowances for rank-and-file members of the Army, Navy and Air Corps has been an ongoing issue, as their pay levels have fallen far behind those of gardaí.

Chambers’s appointment as Minister of State for Defence was approved by the cabinet before Christmas following...

