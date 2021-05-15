‘The number one rule is that we never judge anyone’

It’s 9am on a blustery Tuesday morning on Little Hanover Street in Cork. Two women are already waiting when the door of Penny Dinners opens for business.

“We come here every morning,” says the first woman, who gives her name as Sarah. Both are greeted at the door by a volunteer and given green-and-white-striped plastic bags, containing a hot meal, a sandwich, a soft drink, snacks and fruit.

“The food here...