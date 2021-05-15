‘The number one rule is that we never judge anyone’
Covid-19 hit the already vulnerable homeless community with tremendous force, but charities such as Penny Dinners, Cope Galway and Inner City Helping Homeless are working overtime to ameliorate the worst of the crisis
It’s 9am on a blustery Tuesday morning on Little Hanover Street in Cork. Two women are already waiting when the door of Penny Dinners opens for business.
“We come here every morning,” says the first woman, who gives her name as Sarah. Both are greeted at the door by a volunteer and given green-and-white-striped plastic bags, containing a hot meal, a sandwich, a soft drink, snacks and fruit.
“The food here...
Embattled Irish arm of ChildFund gets €60k
Under investigation by the Charities Regulator, and following a drop in donations, the children’s charity is facing serious funding challenges
Buckley winds down Haiti charity
Haven Community Foundation, founded by the former INM chairman and supported by Denis O’Brien, had faced funding problems
‘I know the club has made an awful lot of difference in the way my life has turned out’
Even though Belvedere Youth Club lies in the shadow of the IFSC, many of its members exist in a pocket of extreme social disadvantage
Santa pays a flying visit to Galway’s Winter Wonderland
Johnny Farrell hopes the Woodland Winter Wonderland fundraiser will raise at least €20,000 for the Jack and Jill Foundation