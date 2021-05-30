SF’s message on housing is still hitting home with Generation Rent
Around 29 per cent of voters trust Mary Lou McDonald’s party the most on housing policy, compared to 19 per cent for Fine Gael and a mere 11 per cent for Fianna Fáil
Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be reminded by the latest Business Post/Red C poll of just why he keeps saying housing has to be the “number one priority” for the government.
The recent controversy over the purchase of most of the Mullen Park estate in Maynooth by an investment fund led the government to bring in new restrictions on such “bulk buying deals”.
It has had relatively little impact...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Richard Colwell: It’s the housing, stupid: how the political tide turned
While Sinn Féin edges out Fine Gael as the most trusted party on this one critical issue alone, it is enough to keep it polling level for first preference votes
Analysis: How the government can fix its communications problem
Weeks of mixed messages and leaks about Covid-19 strategy have eroded the public’s trust in our leaders and it is crucial that they regain it
A transformative deal for Digicel?
Parts of Denis O’Brien’s mobile phone firm are reportedly being eyed up by Chinese companies, among them Huawei and China Mobile
Resolution or revolution? 21 things to look out for in 2021
With a vaccine roll-out, a Biden presidency and a full Brexit still all to play themselves out, the only thing we can be sure of is that this year won’t be uneventful