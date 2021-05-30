Subscribe Today
SF’s message on housing is still hitting home with Generation Rent

Around 29 per cent of voters trust Mary Lou McDonald’s party the most on housing policy, compared to 19 per cent for Fine Gael and a mere 11 per cent for Fianna Fáil

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
30th May, 2021
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin president: her party is up two points in the polls to 29 per cent. Picture: PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be reminded by the latest Business Post/Red C poll of just why he keeps saying housing has to be the “number one priority” for the government.

The recent controversy over the purchase of most of the Mullen Park estate in Maynooth by an investment fund led the government to bring in new restrictions on such “bulk buying deals”.

It has had relatively little impact...

Sinn Féin is considered to lead the way on housing, Fine Gael on management of the pandemic. These are the two areas where the gaps between the parties are greatest.

Richard Colwell: It’s the housing, stupid: how the political tide turned

Analysis Richard Colwell 1 day ago
Taoisech Micheál Martin’s address to the nation on Tuesday: his messaging needs to be more frequent and more consistent if he is to bring the public with him. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Analysis: How the government can fix its communications problem

Analysis Sarah Regan 3 months ago
Denis O’Brien pulled off an unlikely debt restructuring that wiped away $1.6 billion from its borrowings and pushed out the timeline for repaying the rest

A transformative deal for Digicel?

Analysis Ian Guider 4 months ago
Joe Biden will become the 46th US president on January 20. Picture: Getty

Resolution or revolution? 21 things to look out for in 2021

Analysis Ian Guider 4 months ago

