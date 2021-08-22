Elaine Byrne: US created a house of straw that allowed the Taliban to walk right in
Afghanistan is a bipartisan American failure and Barack Obama must acknowledge his own hypocrisy in preaching about collective leadership yet his foreign policy propped up the regimes of corrupt individuals
At the heart of Barack Obama’s memoir, A Promised Land, lies a bleak truth. Published in 2020 – his third autobiographical work, with a fourth on the way – it is yet another self-reflective odyssey on leadership.
“Looking back, I sometimes ponder the age-old question of how much difference the particular characteristics of individual leaders make in the sweep of history,” the former American president writes. “Whether those of us who rise to power...
