Comment: US failure in Pakistan helped the Taliban win back power in Afghanistan

There is only one good thing about the fact that the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks will take place less than a month after the Taliban have re-established the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It will serve as a reminder of why it was necessary to invade the country and topple the Taliban government two decades ago.

When nearly 3,000 people are slaughtered on your soil in an operation planned and ordered by a...