Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Marion McKeone: Taliban close in on Afghan capital as US cuts and runs after 20 wasted years

The Taliban's return to power represents a huge personal humiliation for Joe Biden and, far more importantly, a looming humanitarian catastrophe for Afghanistan’s people

Marion McKeone
15th August, 2021
Marion McKeone: Taliban close in on Afghan capital as US cuts and runs after 20 wasted years
A Taliban fighter holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) along the roadside in Herat, Afghanistan's third-biggest city, after government forces pulled out the day before. Picture: Getty

“You have the watches, but we have the time” is an old Afghan proverb. Repurposed by the Taliban following the American invasion of late 2001 which led to their ousting, it has proven chillingly accurate as they seize the opportunity presented to them by the US’s withdrawal of forces and the scaling back of its air power in Afghanistan.

That the Americans would eventually abandon their mission in Afghanistan was never in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Taliban fighters stand guard along the roadside in Herat, Afghanistan\&#039;s third biggest city, after government forces pulled out the day before following weeks of being under siege. Credit: Getty

Ireland to host UN meeting on women in Afghanistan as situation deteriorates

World Daniel Murray 7 hours ago
Two boys at a makeshift camp at Share-e-Naw Park in Kabul who were among the thousands of refugees pouring into the Afghan capital last week to escape the advance of the Taliban. Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland on Afghanistan: A misguided exercise comes to a chaotic end

World Vincent Boland 7 hours ago
Spanish soldiers intervene as migrants arrive after swimming to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the north coast of Morocco last week. Picture: Getty Images

Ongoing ‘forgotten occupation’ shows how the EU’s principles only go so far

World Colin Murphy 2 months ago
People gathered at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis react to the news of a guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin Pic: Getty

Will justice for George Floyd lead to lasting change for Black America?

World Marion McKeone 3 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1