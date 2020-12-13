The luxe radar: how to relax in style

Fancy a nightcap?

A favourite with the Soho House set, it’s easy to see why Nightcap is such a hit. Sleekly packaged and carefully crafted, this aromatic non-alcoholic tipple smoulders with mellow aromatics, citrus notes and bright spices. Unlike other non-alcoholic drinks, the folks at Three Spirit have focused on what’s being added, and not what’s taken away. The result is a sophisticated cocktail of naturally soothing botanicals, including de-stressing valerian root, calming...