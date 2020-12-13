Subscribe Today
Log In

Wellness

The luxe radar: how to relax in style

This month we look at the luxury brands, places, products and rising power players in the relaxation space

Jillian Bolger
13th December, 2020
The luxe radar: how to relax in style
Three Spirit’s non-alcoholic tipple Nightcap

Fancy a nightcap?

A favourite with the Soho House set, it’s easy to see why Nightcap is such a hit. Sleekly packaged and carefully crafted, this aromatic non-alcoholic tipple smoulders with mellow aromatics, citrus notes and bright spices. Unlike other non-alcoholic drinks, the folks at Three Spirit have focused on what’s being added, and not what’s taken away. The result is a sophisticated cocktail of naturally soothing botanicals, including de-stressing valerian root, calming...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘We should be careful who and what we attach ourselves to as this becomes a manifestation of what we stand for. Covid has presented us with this possibility of choosing deliberately, of choosing differently\&#039;

Mind and matter: ‘In the social jungle of human existence, there is no feeling of being alive without a sense of identity’

Wellness Trish Murphy 4 hours ago

Séamas O’Reilly: Even apart, our togetherness was the one thing that made 2020 better

Wellness Séamas O’Reilly 4 hours ago
This week, online personal trainer James Smith advises a reader on how to get his motivation back

Design for Life: How do I get my life back on track?

Wellness James Smith 4 hours ago
How to put your leadership strategy into action in a post-pandemic world

Design for Life: How do I get my leadership strategy right?

Wellness Caroline McEnery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1