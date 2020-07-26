Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech companies turn to fossil fuels to power Irish data centres

Conservation group calls for effective regulation as multinationals increase use of on-site gas plants to generate electricity

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th July, 2020
A shortage of capacity on the electricity grid has forced several data centre operators to rely on gas plants to power their facilities

A growing number of data centres owned by large multinationals including Microsoft are using on-site fossil fuel-powered generators for all their electricity needs, a Business Post investigation has found.

A shortage of capacity on the electricity grid, especially in the Dublin region where most data centres are clustered, has forced several operators to rely on gas plants to power their facilities.

The use of on-site fossil gas for electricity has raised questions about...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Data centres use same amount of water as large towns

Facilities run by tech giants like Facebook and Amazon require tens of millions of litres to cool their servers during warm summer months in Ireland

Killian Woods | 1 month ago

Flood prevention projects due to come in €15m over budget

OPW describes challenging ground conditions and difficulty of carrying out proper site assessment on private land

Michael Brennan | 8 months ago